    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Staff Sgt. Ty Henderson, a 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, prepares to supervise a commercial concurrent servicing job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. Concurrent servicing allows aircraft refueling to be completed simultaneously with any number of necessary port activities, a practice which enhances the ability of the 721st AMXS and 721st Aerial Port Squadron to process personnel and cargo more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Klay Osler)

    rapid global mobility
    721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    combat capability
    Depend On Us
    Commercial Concurrent Servicing

