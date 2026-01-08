721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

Staff Sgt. Ty Henderson, a 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, prepares to supervise a commercial concurrent servicing job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. Concurrent servicing allows aircraft refueling to be completed simultaneously with any number of necessary port activities, a practice which enhances the ability of the 721st AMXS and 721st Aerial Port Squadron to process personnel and cargo more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Klay Osler)
