721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

Airmen from the 721st Aerial Port Squadron perform lavatory services during a commercial concurrent servicing job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. Adding CSS to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing tool belt gives the wing a unique specialization required to support Rapid Global Mobility across the En Route system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Klay Osler)