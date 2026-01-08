(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt [Image 3 of 6]

    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 721st Aerial Port Squadron place a lavatory servicing truck during a commercial concurrent servicing job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. As the program continues, the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron looks to expand the number of concurrent servicing supervisors to grow this capability that they provide in support of the larger Rapid Global Mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Klay Osler)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 08:42
    Photo ID: 9472799
    VIRIN: 251016-F-F3221-1004
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

    rapid global mobility
    721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    combat capability
    Depend On Us
    Commercial Concurrent Servicing

