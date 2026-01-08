721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 721st Aerial Port Squadron place a lavatory servicing truck during a commercial concurrent servicing job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. As the program continues, the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron looks to expand the number of concurrent servicing supervisors to grow this capability that they provide in support of the larger Rapid Global Mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Klay Osler)