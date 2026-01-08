721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 60k Loader is raised up to a civilian aircraft to help offload cargo during a commercial concurrent servicing job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. Concurrent servicing allows aircraft refueling to be completed simultaneously with any number of necessary port activities, a practice which enhances the ability of the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 721st Aerial Port Squadron to process personnel and cargo more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Klay Osler)