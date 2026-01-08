(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    A 60k Loader is raised up to a civilian aircraft to help offload cargo during a commercial concurrent servicing job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. Concurrent servicing allows aircraft refueling to be completed simultaneously with any number of necessary port activities, a practice which enhances the ability of the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 721st Aerial Port Squadron to process personnel and cargo more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Klay Osler)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 08:42
    Photo ID: 9472803
    VIRIN: 251016-F-F3221-1010
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 12.12 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

