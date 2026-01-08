(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt [Image 4 of 6]

    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    An Airman from the 721st Aerial Port Squadron looks up at a civilian aircraft during a commercial concurrent servicing job at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. Adding CSS to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing tool belt gives the wing a unique specialization required to support Rapid Global Mobility across the En Route system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Klay Osler)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 08:42
    Photo ID: 9472801
    VIRIN: 251016-F-F3221-1007
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 11.72 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    721st AMXS adds Commercial Concurrent Servicing to Their Toolbelt

