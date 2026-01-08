(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander

    United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    (From the left) United States Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macauley, former Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of UNC, stand center stage for a photo in the General Paik Auditorium after the transfer of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 9, 2026. The UNC offers its best wishes to LGEN Macauley in the next step of his career.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 01:20
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Nations Command Welcomes New Deputy Commander

