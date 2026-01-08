United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From the left) United States Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macauley, former Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of UNC, stand center stage for a photo in the General Paik Auditorium after the transfer of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 9, 2026. The UNC offers its best wishes to LGEN Macauley in the next step of his career.