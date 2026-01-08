(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander [Image 1 of 4]

    United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    United Nations Command

    Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macauley, former Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, is warmly congratulated by Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of UNC, after he was awarded the Legion of Merit medal in the General Paik Auditorium during the transfer of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 9, 2026. The UNC offers its best wishes to LGEN Macauley in the next step of his career.

    This work, United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNC
    Paik Sun Yup
    Ceremony
    General

