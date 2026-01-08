United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macauley, former Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, is warmly congratulated by Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of UNC, after he was awarded the Legion of Merit medal in the General Paik Auditorium during the transfer of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 9, 2026. The UNC offers its best wishes to LGEN Macauley in the next step of his career.