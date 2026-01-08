Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, new Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, give his remarks to guests in the General Paik Auditorium during a transfer of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 9, 2026. LGEN Winter is the second Australian general officer to hold the post since UNC was established 75 years ago. see less | View Image Page

United Nations Command Welcomes New Deputy Commander

January 9, 2026 - Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea

The United Nations Command (UNC) welcomed its new Deputy Commander and bid farewell to his predecessor during a transfer-of-responsibility ceremony held at Camp Humphreys on Jan. 9, 2026.

Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter was appointed Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, replacing Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay.

LGEN Winter is the second Australian general officer to hold the post since UNC was established 75 years ago.

“General Macaulay has served with distinction as the Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, and today we pause to recognize his exceptional leadership and lasting contributions in this role,” said General Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, “He played a vital part in sustaining peace and stability in Korea, Northeast Asia, and the Indo-Pacific, while also strengthening this Command's operational credibility, readiness and multinational cohesion.”

In welcoming LGEN Winter, Gen. Brunson added, “His distinguished career has prepared him well to guide the United Nations Command into its next phase, and we are confident he will lead with professionalism and dedication that this mission demands, and most assuredly requires.”

In his parting remarks, LGEN Macaulay said, "The Republic of Korea embraced me with love and gratitude and profound perseverance. There are few words that can truly capture the memories that I will carry with me, some of the fondest in my career. I am deeply proud and profoundly privileged to have served in the Republic of Korea."

To the audience composed of dignitaries from the Member States, senior leaders from U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command, and members of UNC, LGEN Winter said, “I am so excited about the opportunity to come here to Korea and work across all three commands with the people represented in this room, at what I understand to be a critical juncture in regional security - and it all starts here.”

The United Nations Command offers its best wishes to LGEN Macauley in the next step of his career and warmly welcomes LGEN Winter in his new position.