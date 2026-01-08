(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander

    United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    United Nations Command

    Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, new Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, give his remarks to guests in the General Paik Auditorium during a transfer of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 9, 2026. LGEN Winter is the second Australian general officer to hold the post since UNC was established 75 years ago.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 01:20
    This work, United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Nations Command Welcomes New Deputy Commander

