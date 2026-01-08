Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, new Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, give his remarks to guests in the General Paik Auditorium during a transfer of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 9, 2026. LGEN Winter is the second Australian general officer to hold the post since UNC was established 75 years ago.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 01:20
|Photo ID:
|9472663
|VIRIN:
|260109-A-KM154-9298
|Resolution:
|4989x3326
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga
United Nations Command Welcomes New Deputy Commander
