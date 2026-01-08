(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander [Image 2 of 4]

    United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    United Nations Command

    Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, new Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, is greeted by guests in the General Paik Auditorium after the transfer of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 9, 2026. LGEN Winter is the second Australian general officer to hold the post since UNC was established 75 years ago.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 01:20
    Photo ID: 9472662
    VIRIN: 260109-A-KM154-8501
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNC
    Ceremony
    General
    Award Ceremony

