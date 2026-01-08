United Nations Command welcomes new Deputy Commander

Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, new Deputy Commander of United Nations Command, is greeted by guests in the General Paik Auditorium after the transfer of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 9, 2026. LGEN Winter is the second Australian general officer to hold the post since UNC was established 75 years ago.
