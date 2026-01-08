(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER [Image 6 of 6]

    Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A member of the U.S. Air Force’s 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron operates a road grader to level roads after heavy snowfall at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Maintaining clear roadways during snowfall ensures the base remains fully operational, reinforcing ready Airmen, ready base, and ready community objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 20:40
    Photo ID: 9472520
    VIRIN: 260106-F-DL909-1402
    Resolution: 4653x3102
    Size: 972.59 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Arctic Warrior
    PACAF
    Alaska

