Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER

A member of the U.S. Air Force’s 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron operates a road grader to level roads after heavy snowfall at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Maintaining clear roadways during snowfall ensures the base remains fully operational, reinforcing ready Airmen, ready base, and ready community objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)