Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER

A member of the U.S. Air Force’s 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron operates a road grader to level roads after heavy snowfall at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Maintaining clear roadways during snowfall ensures the base remains fully operational, reinforcing ready Airmen, ready base, and ready community objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 20:40
|Photo ID:
|9472520
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-DL909-1402
|Resolution:
|4653x3102
|Size:
|972.59 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
