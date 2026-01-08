A member of the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron operates snow blowing equipment to plow sidewalks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Snow removal operations maintain safe travel routes across the installation, ensuring personnel can reach work centers and mission-critical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 20:40
|Photo ID:
|9472517
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-DL909-1242
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.