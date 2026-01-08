Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron operates a road grader to level roads after heavy snowfall at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Keeping roadways clear during active snowfall supports lethality by enabling rapid movement of personnel and assets needed to sustain operations in arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)