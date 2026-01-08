(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER [Image 4 of 6]

    Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Airman Zaire Casner, a 673d Security Forces Squadron defender, scans ID cards at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Gate security operations protect the installation’s ability to generate combat power by preventing unauthorized access to mission-critical areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 20:40
    Photo ID: 9472518
    VIRIN: 260106-F-DL909-1310
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Arctic Warrior
    PACAF
    Alaska

