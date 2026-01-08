Winter road maintenance supports readiness at JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sam Brown, a 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron roads and grounds specialist, operates snow-clearing equipment to plow roads at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Clearing roads during severe weather reduces accident risk and preserves access to emergency services and essential infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)