JBER notifies newest Chief selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force senior master sergeants on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson pose for a group photo after the chief master sergeant promotion notification on JBER, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Fifteen senior master sergeants on JBER were selected for promotion to chief master sergeant in the USAF where they will be expected to to serve as mentors for company-grade and field-grade commissioned officers, as well as non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted members, and to serve as advisors to unit commanders and senior officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)