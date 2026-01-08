JBER notifies newest Chief selects

U.S. Air Force senior master sergeants on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson pose for a group photo after the chief master sergeant promotion notification on JBER, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Fifteen senior master sergeants on JBER were selected for promotion to chief master sergeant in the USAF where they will be expected to to serve as mentors for company-grade and field-grade commissioned officers, as well as non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted members, and to serve as advisors to unit commanders and senior officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9472481
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-SA986-1427
|Resolution:
|6212x4141
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
