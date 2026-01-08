JBER notifies newest Chief selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Natalie Floyd, 673rd Force Support Squadron readiness and plans superintendent, celebrates her notification of promotion to chief master sergeant on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Floyd earned the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, setting the standard as a mentor, role model and leader for JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)