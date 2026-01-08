(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER notifies newest Chief selects [Image 19 of 24]

    JBER notifies newest Chief selects

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Natalie Floyd, 673rd Force Support Squadron readiness and plans superintendent, celebrates her notification of promotion to chief master sergeant on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Floyd earned the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, setting the standard as a mentor, role model and leader for JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 18:40
    Photo ID: 9472461
    VIRIN: 260107-F-SA986-1382
    Resolution: 5937x3958
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER notifies newest Chief selects [Image 24 of 24], by AB Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jber
    leadership
    mentor
    chief
    pacaf

