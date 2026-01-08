JBER notifies newest Chief selects

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Natalie Floyd, 673rd Force Support Squadron readiness and plans superintendent, celebrates her notification of promotion to chief master sergeant on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Floyd earned the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, setting the standard as a mentor, role model and leader for JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9472461
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-SA986-1382
|Resolution:
|5937x3958
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
