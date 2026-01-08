JBER notifies newest Chief selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Henn, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron commander, left, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Robert McMillen, 732nd AMXS superintendent, right, during his notification of promotion to chief master sergeant on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Through dedication and exceptional leadership, Henn earned the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, setting the standard as a mentor, role model and leader for JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)