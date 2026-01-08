U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Henn, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron commander, left, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Robert McMillen, 732nd AMXS superintendent, right, during his notification of promotion to chief master sergeant on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Through dedication and exceptional leadership, Henn earned the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, setting the standard as a mentor, role model and leader for JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9472477
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-SA986-1397
|Resolution:
|7396x4931
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER notifies newest Chief selects [Image 24 of 24], by AB Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.