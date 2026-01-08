JBER notifies newest Chief selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Natalie Floyd, 673rd Force Support Squadron readiness and plans superintendent, celebrates her notification of promotion to chief master sergeant along with Col. Lisa Mabbutt, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673rd Air Base Wing commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Sylvester, 673rd ABW command chief, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Floyd earned the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, setting the standard as a mentor, role model and leader for JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)