JBER notifies newest Chief selects

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Henn, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron commander, left, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Zoffoli, 732nd AMXS superintendent, during his notification of promotion to chief master sergeant on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Zoffoli's hard work and exceptional leadership has led him to achieve the highest enlisted Air Force rank where he will continue to mentor and set an example for others around him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)