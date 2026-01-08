(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER notifies newest Chief selects

    JBER notifies newest Chief selects

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Henn, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron commander, left, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Zoffoli, 732nd AMXS superintendent, during his notification of promotion to chief master sergeant on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. Zoffoli's hard work and exceptional leadership has led him to achieve the highest enlisted Air Force rank where he will continue to mentor and set an example for others around him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 18:40
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, JBER notifies newest Chief selects, by AB Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jber
    leadership
    mentor
    chief
    pacaf

