Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025

Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB), 4th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in a live fire with AH-64D Apache attack helicopters during exercise Sky Shield at the Udari Range Complex, Kuwait, Dec. 5, 2025. Led by Kuwait, exercise Sky Shield is a counter-drone live fire exercise that included participation from the United States, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Photo by Joe Kumzak).
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 07:27
|Photo ID:
|9471291
|VIRIN:
|251207-A-NG080-1425
|Resolution:
|5517x3680
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
