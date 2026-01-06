Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB), 4th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in a live fire with AH-64D Apache attack helicopters during exercise Sky Shield at the Udari Range Complex, Kuwait, Dec. 5, 2025. Led by Kuwait, exercise Sky Shield is a counter-drone live fire exercise that included participation from the United States, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Photo by Joe Kumzak).