Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025

A U.S. Army AH-64D Apache attack helicopter assigned to Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB), 4th Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to engage targets during Exercise Sky Shield at the Udari Range Complex, Kuwait, Dec. 5, 2025. Led by Kuwait, exercise Sky Shield included participation from the United States, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Photo by Joe Kumzak)