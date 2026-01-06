(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025 [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025

    KUWAIT

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army AH-64D Apache assigned to Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB), 4th Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to engage targets during Exercise Sky Shield at the Udari Range Complex, Kuwait, Dec. 5, 2025. Led by Kuwait, exercise Sky Shield included participation from the United States, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Photo by Joe Kumzak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 07:27
    Photo ID: 9471277
    VIRIN: 251205-A-NG080-1497
    Resolution: 4597x3066
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025
    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    4TH Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery