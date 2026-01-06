(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025 [Image 10 of 14]

    Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025

    KUWAIT

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army AH-64D Apache attack helicopter assigned to Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB), 4th Combat Aviation Brigade fires 30mm rounds at static targets during exercise Sky Shield at the Udari Range Complex, Kuwait, Dec. 5, 2025. Led by Kuwait, exercise Sky Shield is a counter-drone live fire exercise that included participation from the United States, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Photo by Joe Kumzak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 07:27
    Photo ID: 9471283
    VIRIN: 251207-A-NG080-1242
    Resolution: 3931x2622
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Shikra (3-4 AHB) participates in Exercise Sky Shield 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    4TH Infantry Division

