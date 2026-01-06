Barksdale’s Director of Fitness and Sports

Brandon Waller, 2nd Force Support Squadron director of fitness and sports, trains U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lienne Sales, 2 FSS fitness specialist, on the reservation scheduling process at the Senior Airmen Bryan Bell fitness center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 19, 2025. Proper knowledge of the reservation process helps prevent scheduling conflicts and double bookings of facility spaces used by Airmen and units across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
