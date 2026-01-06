Barksdale’s Director of Fitness and Sports

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brandon Waller, 2nd Force Support Squadron director of fitness and sports, poses for a photo inside the lobby of the Senior Airmen Bryan Bell fitness center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 19, 2025. Waller is responsible for providing adequate programs, events and resources to meet the fitness needs of Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)