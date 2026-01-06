Barksdale’s Director of Fitness and Sports

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brandon Waller, 2nd Force Support Squadron director of fitness and sports, adjusts the positioning of a weight lifting machine at the Senior Airmen Bryan Bell fitness center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 19, 2025. The placement of fitness center equipment must be at least three feet away from other machines to comply with safety standards to reduce the risk of injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)