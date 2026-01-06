(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Barksdale's Director of Fitness and Sports

    Barksdale's Director of Fitness and Sports

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Brandon Waller, 2nd Force Support Squadron director of fitness and sports, adjusts the positioning of a weight lifting machine at the Senior Airmen Bryan Bell fitness center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 19, 2025. The placement of fitness center equipment must be at least three feet away from other machines to comply with safety standards to reduce the risk of injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9470768
    VIRIN: 250819-F-YA257-1010
    Resolution: 3875x2578
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale's Director of Fitness and Sports, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale’s Director of Fitness and Sports
    Barksdale’s Director of Fitness and Sports
    Barksdale’s Director of Fitness and Sports
    Barksdale’s Director of Fitness and Sports

    Force Support Squadron
    Civilian Personnel
    Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center

