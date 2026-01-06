Barksdale’s Director of Fitness and Sports

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brandon Waller, 2nd Force Support Squadron director of fitness and sports, spreads rubber onto the turf football field outside of the Senior Airmen Bryan Bell fitness center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 19, 2025. Continuous use of the field can flatten the turf over-time. The addition of rubber to the turf field makes the surface softer and can reduce injury risk for users. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)