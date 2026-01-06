Marine Band San Diego Toys for Tots Disneyland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Genaro ValdezSepulveda, a combat graphics specialist and mascot handler with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and Lance Cpl. Bruno, the mascot for MCRD San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, interact with guests during Disneyland’s Ultimate Toy Drive in support of Toys for Tots in Anaheim, California, Dec. 13, 2025. Established in 1947, Toys for Tots is a year-round charity that collects and distributes toys, books, and games to children and families in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)