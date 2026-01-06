Marine Band San Diego Toys for Tots Disneyland

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, poses for a photo during Disneyland’s Ultimate Toy Drive in support of Toys for Tots in Anaheim, California, Dec. 13, 2025. Established in 1947, Toys for Tots is a year-round charity that collects and distributes toys, books, and games to children and families in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9470279
|VIRIN:
|121125-M-WJ192-7302
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|10.6 MB
|Location:
|ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
