Marine Band San Diego Toys for Tots Disneyland

U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego perform during Disneyland’s Ultimate Toy Drive in support of Toys for Tots in Anaheim, California, Dec. 13, 2025. Established in 1947, Toys for Tots is a year-round charity that collects and distributes toys, books, and games to children and families in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)