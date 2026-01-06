(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Band San Diego Toys for Tots Disneyland [Image 5 of 15]

    Marine Band San Diego Toys for Tots Disneyland

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Leonard, a guitarist with Marine Band San Diego, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, performs during Disneyland’s Ultimate Toy Drive in support of Toys for Tots in Anaheim, California, Dec. 13, 2025. Established in 1947, Toys for Tots is a year-round charity that collects and distributes toys, books, and games to children and families in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    This work, Marine Band San Diego Toys for Tots Disneyland [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD
    Holidays
    Disney
    Bruno
    Marines
    Band

