Marine Band San Diego Toys for Tots Disneyland

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tiffany Lopez, a personnel clerk with Headquarters Battery, 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, applauds the Marine Corps Band during Disneyland’s Ultimate Toy Drive in support of Toys for Tots in Anaheim, California, Dec. 13, 2025. Established in 1947, Toys for Tots is a year-round charity that collects and distributes toys, books, and games to children and families in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)