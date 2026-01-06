TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 25010

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251216-N-JC800-1144 YORKTOWN, Virginia (Dec. 16, 2025) - Class 25010, along with Naval Leader and Professional Development Command leadership and Tri-Service Optician School staff pose for a group photo during the graduation ceremony Dec. 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)