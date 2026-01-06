TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 25010

The Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS), a directorate of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), held its graduation ceremony for class 25005 in Yorktown, Virginia on Jun. 23, 2025.



The graduating class was comprised of 7 Sailors and Soldiers from both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army.



“This optician school became a joint enterprise in 1996. You guys are the 98th Army/Navy class to graduate from TOPS,” said Cmdr, Joshua Keil, Dean, TOPS. “I’ve been truly impressed by all 7 of you. You showed up each and every day, ready and willing to learn.”



The ceremony included opening remarks from NMLPDC’s Command Master Chief Owen Hondorf, followed by closing remarks from Keil.



“I personally know that you are all well-trained opticians.,” said Keil. “This course was rigorous, and its standards are high. But I hope you learned a great deal more than trigonometry and optics. I hope you learned more about yourselves, about what you can accomplish, and that you have gained a sense of self that will propel you far into the future.”



Keil, and Hondorf presented each graduate with their certificates of completion as Opticians.



Honor Graduates

U.S. Navy HM2 Patricia Cortez - Class Master-at-Army

U.S. Army Pvt. 2nd Class Karina Ureno-Hernandez

With Honors:

U.S Army Pvt. 2nd Class Jamoria Lathon

U.S Army Pvt. 2nd Class Ian Polson

U.S Army Staff Sgt. Brent Woods

U.S Army Pfc. Jessica Claude

U.S Army Pvt. 2nd Class Cambria Saathoff



Since its founding in 1995, TOPS has developed opticians to support clinics on sea and shore as well as the force preservation mission by supplying eyewear to the fleet as they bring sight to the fight. TOPS trains U.S. Army and Navy servicemembers in a rigorous 24-week program, ensuring the respective services have the technical expertise gained through optician studies.



TOPS is accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupation Education and the Commission on Opticianry Accreditation and holds two iterations of training per year with a maximum of 30 students per class who earn degree credits through the Uniformed Services University.

