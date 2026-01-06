TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 25010

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251216-N-JC800-1022 YORKTOWN, Virginia (Dec. 16, 2025) - Capt. James Corbett, commanding officer of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, presents a U.S. Army Achievement Medal to U.S. Army Pfc. Ashish Pradham during the graduation ceremony for the Tri-Service Optician School Class 25010, Dec. 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)