TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 25010

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251216-N-JC800-1065 YORKTOWN, Virginia (Dec. 16, 2025) - Cmdr. Joshua Keil, Dean, Tri-Service Optician School, presents a U.S. Army Achievement Medal to U.S. Army Spc. Ashish Pradhan during the graduation ceremony for the TOPS Class 25010, Dec. 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)