    TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 25010 [Image 7 of 19]

    TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 25010

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heath Zeigler 

    Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command

    251216-N-JC800-1034 YORKTOWN, Virginia (Dec. 16, 2025) - Cmdr. Joshua Keil, Dean, Tri-Service Optician School, presents a certificate of completion to U.S. Army Pvt. Makayla Kelly during the graduation ceremony for the TOPS Class 25010, Dec. 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

