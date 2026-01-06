TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 25010

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251216-N-JC800-1034 YORKTOWN, Virginia (Dec. 16, 2025) - Cmdr. Joshua Keil, Dean, Tri-Service Optician School, presents a certificate of completion to U.S. Army Pvt. Makayla Kelly during the graduation ceremony for the TOPS Class 25010, Dec. 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)