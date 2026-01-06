A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Exercise PAC Rooster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The flight contributed to maintaining combat-capable airpower, ensuring pilots remain proficient and ready to employ lethal effects under demanding operational timelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9469770
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-NU460-1035
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.