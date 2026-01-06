(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Exercise PAC Rooster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The flight contributed to maintaining combat-capable airpower, ensuring pilots remain proficient and ready to employ lethal effects under demanding operational timelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9469770
    VIRIN: 251211-F-NU460-1035
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat power
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16
    PAC Rooster

