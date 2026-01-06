Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Exercise PAC Rooster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The flight contributed to maintaining combat-capable airpower, ensuring pilots remain proficient and ready to employ lethal effects under demanding operational timelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)