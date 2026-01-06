Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off in support of Exercise PAC Rooster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The flight contributed to the 14th FS ability to deliver lethal airpower, a mission vital for securing operational access and enabling joint forces in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9469772
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-NU460-1052
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
