    Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster [Image 5 of 5]

    Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off in support of Exercise PAC Rooster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The flight contributed to the 14th FS ability to deliver lethal airpower, a mission vital for securing operational access and enabling joint forces in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9469772
    VIRIN: 251211-F-NU460-1052
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combat power
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16
    PAC Rooster

