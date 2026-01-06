Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Exercise PAC Rooster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The sortie strengthened the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower in support of Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)