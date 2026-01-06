A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Exercise PAC Rooster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The sortie strengthened the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower in support of Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9469769
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-NU460-1011
|Resolution:
|3174x2116
|Size:
|908.95 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.