Misawa F-16 Takes Off for Exercise Pacific Rooster

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off in support of Exercise Pacific Rooster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The flight contributed to the 14th FS’ ability to rapidly deliver lethal airpower, a mission capability vital for securing operational access and enabling joint forces in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)