The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After 40 years of service, biomedical engineer Lien Duc Nguyen retires from the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Medical supply chain, where his expertise was critical to military operations like Desert Storm and humanitarian missions including Hurricane Katrina. He celebrates his impactful career with his wife and daughter, who both also work at DLA Troop Support.