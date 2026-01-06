(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Kenneth Gunn retires from Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support as the Clothing & Textiles Strategic Sourcing Branch Chief after a 36-year career focused on modernizing Warfighter support. A leader who helped implement the Prime Vendor program in Europe, he celebrates his legacy of innovation with his wife, and their children and grandchildren.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9469416
    VIRIN: 251215-D-XF347-1054
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA Troop Support
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support
    DOW
    Department of War (DOW)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery