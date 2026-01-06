(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Maria T. Cheung, a Quality Assurance Specialist, concludes her 36-year career by retiring from Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support. She leaves a proud legacy of engineering excellence that began with the Navy, and she celebrates her dedicated service to the Construction and Equipment supply chain with her husband.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9469423
    VIRIN: 251215-D-XF347-4527
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency
    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery