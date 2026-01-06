The pillars of readiness: retiring DLA Troop Support class leaves enduring legacy for a transforming agency

Photo By Kendall Swank | With 47 years of federal service, Alphonso Tracy Banks retires from Defense Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | With 47 years of federal service, Alphonso Tracy Banks retires from Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support as the group’s longest-serving member. He brought a decorated military background from his time as a U.S. Army Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year to his vital role in the Clothing and Textiles supply chain and celebrates this milestone with his significant other, Robin Lyles. see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA –In a ceremony celebrating deep-rooted dedication, the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support honored the careers of eight civilian employees, who’s collective 324 years of federal service provided the bedrock for an agency now transforming to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving and contested global environment.



“Celebrating employees who gave selflessly to this organization and the Warfighters around the world is one of the greatest honors and best part of this job,” Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly, DLA Troop Support commanding general said. “Each retiree here represents the commitment and dedication we foster and celebrate here, the very foundation we are building upon as we accelerate our own transformation.”



The resilience and readiness required for that transformation are qualities embodied by the day’s honorees. For Karen Harris, who concluded 43 years as a materiel planner, her professional duties and personal passions were seamlessly intertwined. A Girl Scout leader for four decades, she saw a direct link between managing her troop’s cookie supply and the precision required to manage a global supply chain for the military.



"It's funny how it does connect," Harris explained. "You know, keeping track of the inventory of my cookies every year, but also keeping track of inventory for the Warfighter and making sure we buy enough for the supply that's needed."



Her dedication to developing people was a constant thread through her life, both in scouting and at DLA. She took immense pride in her role not just as a planner, but as a mentor and leader, shaping the next generation of the workforce and fostering a sense of community through her leadership of the employee choir.



"Training new people, training interns, I'm really proud of that because I just enjoy teaching and I enjoy learning from them," Harris said.



This sentiment of providing foundational support was shared by the other retirees. Alphonso Tracy Banks is the group’s longest-serving member with 47 years, brought a decorated military background to his role in the Clothing and Textiles supply chain. The U.S. Army veteran’s career included assignments in Hawaii and Germany before his most significant accomplishment, being selected as Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year while stationed in Panama. His work at DLA Troop Support was vital in outfitting service members around the globe.



“Please know that you all are deeply woven into the 226-year history and reputation of excellence here at DLA Troop Support and its legacy organizations,” Kelly said. “You all overcame some pretty big changes over the course of your time here, but you always maintained consistent focus on our mission with grace.”



Tina Piotrowski’s 41-year career, culminating as director of the Strategic Initiatives Group, was a testament to organizational leadership, most notably when she guided over 450 personnel through a seamless transition during the COVID-19 pandemic. Piotrowski is most proud of being trained as a Certified Professional Executive Coach, directly providing over 700 coaching hours to DLA personnel.



For fellow 41-year retiree Edward Nissley, his service as a material planner was a calling that gave him a profound sense of purpose. He came to see his role as an essential part of a mission far greater than any single individual.

“You’re part of a brotherhood,” Nissley explained of his DLA career. “You're part of something way bigger than yourself.”



That perspective was solidified by real-world experience. From his work on quality circles and backorder task teams to expediting critical parts for the Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier jets, Nissley understood that in logistics, there are no small details.



"I always remember an Army colonel came in here once and told me, ‘I have a 45-million-dollar aircraft sitting on the ground for the sake of a little 53-cent washer,’" Nissley recalled. “So, there is nothing's insignificant that you do.”



This understanding of detail fueled his belief in the agency’s foundational importance to national defense. He saw DLA not as a secondary support function, but as the essential core of military capability.



"The military can't do anything without DLA," Nissley stated. "It's the lifeblood. It's the foundation of our military."

After 40 years, Yasmin Dossa retired as a Contract Cost Price Analyst. Her career trajectory saw her move from a contracting officer to a supervisor responsible for training contracting interns for fifteen years. Her work afforded her the opportunity to visit numerous countries, including Guam, Italy and South Korea, which broadened her ability to navigate diverse acquisition methods and practices.



“Thanks to your commitment to excellence, our service members always get what they need, when they need it,” Kelly said. “Not by accident, but rather, because of the dedicated folks like you. Because of you, our armed forces are equipped with the best equipment in the world.”



Lien Duc Nguyen, a biomedical engineer in the Medical supply chain, also retired with 40 years of service. His expertise was critical during numerous military operations, including Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as the ongoing efforts to aid Ukraine. His contributions also extended to twenty-six disaster relief and humanitarian missions, including responses to Hurricane Katrina, the 2014 Ebola outbreak, and the COVID-19 pandemic.



“That is the type of professionalism and perseverance that you all have displayed during your incredible careers,” Kelly said. “Please accept my most sincere gratitude for all you have done in service to our nation, the Defense Logistics Agency and most importantly, the men and women of the armed forces.”



Retiring as the Clothing & Textiles Strategic Sourcing Branch Chief after 36 years, Kenneth Gunn was a leader in modernizing Warfighter support. Early in his career, he helped award two of the first Subsistence Prime Vendor contracts. He later transferred to Germany, where he managed the implementation of the Prime Vendor program for Southern Europe, supporting dining facilities and operations in Kosovo.



“Retirees, you stood in the Arena, day in and day out, you dared to be great,” Kelly said. “You made a difference every day. You ensured the readiness of our great military men and women.”



Maria T. Cheung, a Quality Assurance Specialist in Construction and Equipment, concluded her 36-year career with a proud legacy of engineering excellence. Beginning as an electrical engineer with the Navy, she was part of a team that earned a letter of acknowledgment from the Naval Surface Warfare Center for their work in transitioning composite components to reduce corrosion-related maintenance.



“On behalf of myself and the entire workforce, congratulations on an incredible career, and I wish you and your family all the best in your retirement.” Kelly said.