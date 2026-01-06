JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard execute the “present arms” movement in sword manual during Marine Corps corporals course at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 12, 2025. Corporals course is a professional military education course designed to prepare U.S. Marines to become noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daely Goodwin)