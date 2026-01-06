JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine instructor assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard demonstrates how to operate a compass during the land navigation portion of Marine Corps corporals course at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 13, 2025. Service members from different branches participated in the course, allowing students to share their servicespecific experiences and improve joint readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daely Goodwin)