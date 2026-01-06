Joint Task Force Southern Guard hosts joint-service corporals course

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba –

Corporals course is a demanding professional military education development program designed to prepare U.S. Marines for the responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer. At Joint Task Force Southern Guard, service members from across the joint task force received a unique opportunity to attend the course while deployed at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 9-22, 2025.

“Training alongside Soldiers and Marines in the corporals course gave me a deeper understanding of how each branch executes the mission every day and how leaders overcome the same universal problems,” stated an Airman attending the course. In the eyes of one Marine attending the course, the joint environment helped the students understand each other services’ cultures and reemphasized the importance of joint interoperability.

“It took some time for me to let my guard down and start communicating with the other branches, but I realized we are all here for the same purpose. I know now it makes us a much more effective warfighting organization when we can communicate and work closely with our joint service members.”

Throughout the course, the students met in a classroom setting to learn the core duties of an NCO through discussion topics on tactical communication, navigation, career progression, leadership fundamentals, drill and ceremonies, and counseling techniques.

In addition to maintaining an academic standard, service members were expected to maintain a physical standard throughout the duration of the course. Every morning, students participated in group physical training. The training also helped in preparation for the obstacle course. The Obstacle Course developed confidence, trust, and mental fortitude through physically demanding team challenges including log jumps, rope climbs, climbing walls, balance beams, and pull-up bars, culminating in a sprint to the finish.

After two weeks of training, the students graduated from corporals course with the confidence to succeed as noncommissioned officers and a newfound appreciation for working in joint environments.

“To be an NCO is to care, not only for your Marines, but it’s your job to be the backbone of the Marine Corps,” a Marine stated. “Being an NCO means being a great leader, mentor, and overall good human being. Be a strong leader every day so we can be effective and lethal when the time comes.”

